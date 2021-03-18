Marianna jako 12-latka miała być gwałcona i okaleczana przez księdza. Po siedmiu latach kobieta nadal czeka na sprawiedliwość w tej sprawie. Oskarżany przez nią duchowny pozostaje na wolności, a dopiero po nagłośnieniu sprawy przez media odsunięto go od pracy z młodzieżą.
Ksiądz oskarżony o gwałty i okaleczanie 12-nastolatki. „Będzie pewnie urlopowany”
