„Wprost” supports Ukrainian journalists! A new initiative is being launched

The nightmare of war has affected our closest neighbors. As a result of the invasion of Russian army in Ukraine, already 2.5 million Ukrainians had to leave their homes. So far, about 2 million Ukrainian refugees have found shelter in Poland. According to various forecasts, this number may still increase.

The war is also being waged in the information sphere. Not only in Ukraine or Poland, but all over the world. Since the early days of the invasion, „Wprost” has been providing up-to-date information on current events in Ukraine. We fight against disinformation on the Internet and refute fake news. Our journalists work along the eastern border. They are also in Ukraine to be as close as possible to what is most important today. We talk to experts, advise on how to help refugees wisely, document every day of the war to leave a testimony of Putin's crimes for future generations. However, this is not enough.

„Wprost” supports Ukrainian journalists

Today, our fellow journalists are in great need. Ukrainian journalists who overnight lost their jobs, lost family members, lost their homes. Now, they need not only support in disclosing the truth about their country, but also real help for themselves.

That is why Fundacja Tygodnika Wprost decided to initiate the collection for Ukrainian journalists and their families. Wprost publisher is the first to donate PLN 100 thousand for this purpose. The funds will be used for education, medical treatment, accommodation, equipment for work and the possibility of working with us or in other media.

- Let small gestures of many people and companies turn into a river of help for those who need it most today. By making kind gestures, we can be part of the change we want to see in the world today – comments Michał M. Lisiecki, founder of PMPG Polskie Media S.A., publisher of opinion media „Wprost” and „DoRzeczy” and founder of „Fundacja Tygodnika Wprost”.

The goal is also to build a new, free, Ukrainian media in Poland. We want to provide a voice for Ukrainian journalists through our media. We want them to describe the truth about the current events in their native language and, what is very important, provide practical information for other Ukrainians who were forced to leave the war-stricken country.

Fundacja Tygodnika „Wprost”

Fundacja Tygodnika „Wprost” has been operating since 2012. So far, its main activities have focused on education, supporting talented students from the poorest families. Due to the war in Ukraine, today we want to focus the Foundation's activities on the program called "Help for Ukrainian journalists".

We wholeheartedly invite you to support and cooperate. Both the readers of all media as well as the media themselves, which we encourage to join our coordinated action. Apart from monetary donations, we will also appreciate in-kind support, which we will use for the needs of Fundacja Tygodnika Wprost. Support and pass it on.

Read us. By purchasing our subscription in March, you donate money to the Saint Nicholas Foundation, with which we have already organized the first support for children and youth from Ukraine.

Hashtags for our campaign:

#PomocUkrainskimDziennikarzom

#HelpForUkrainianJournalists

#MediaForUkraine

Subskrybuj Wprost i wesprzyj dzieci poszkodowane na wojnie w Ukrainie Pomagam