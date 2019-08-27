VMA przytłaczało rozmachem. MTV rozdało nagrody za 2019 rok

Poniżej zebraliśmy najbardziej zapadające w pamięć momenty tegorocznej gali MTV Video Music Awards. Na końcu tekstu zamieszczamy pełną listę nagrodzonych i nominowanych.

Jak będzie za rok?



Lil Nas X i Billy Ray Cyrus



H.E.R.



Big Sean



Bracia Jonas



Jeden z bardziej chwalonych występów



Billie Eilish dziękuje za nagrodę



Queen Latifah prawie jak Conrado Moreno



Normani



Camila Cabello najbardziej komentowaną artystką tegorocznej gali VMA



Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid i Bella Hadid



Taylor Swift tańcząca do występu Missy Elliott



Shawn Mendes i Camila Cabello



Jeden z najdziwniejszych występów



Show Normani

Teledysk roku

„a lot”, 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande

„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers

„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift

Artysta roku

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Piosenka roku

„In My Feelings”, Drake

„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande

„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers

„Shallow”, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

„Old Town Road (Remix)”,Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift

Najlepszy debiut

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Najlepszy duet

„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

„Shallow”, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

„Señorita”, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

„ME!”, Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

„I Don't Care”, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

„Boy With Luv”, BTS ft. Halsey

Push artist of the year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Najlepszy utwór w kategorii pop

„Easier”, 5 Seconds of Summer

„Please Me”, Cardi B & Bruno Mars

„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

„Talk”, Khalid

„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande

„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers

„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift

Najlepszy utwór w kategorii hip-hop

„Rule the World”, 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

„a lot”, 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

„Money”, Cardi B

„Higher”, DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

„SICKO MODE”, Travis Scott ft. Drake

Najlepszy utwór w kategorii r&b

„Make It Better”, Anderson.Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

„Feels Like Summer”, Childish Gambino

„Could've Been”, H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

„Raise A Man”, Alicia Keys

„Trip”, Ella Mai

„Waves”, Normani ft. 6lack

Najlepszy utwór w kategorii k-pop

„Boy With Luv”, BTS ft. Halsey

„Kill This Love”, BLACKPINK

„Who Do You Love”, Monsta X ft. French Montana

„Cat & Dog”, TOMORROW X TOGETHER

„Regular”, NCT 127

„Tempo”, EXO

Najlepszy utwór latynoamerykański

„Secreto”, Anuel AA, Karol G

„MIA”, Bad Bunny ft. Drake

„I Can't Get Enough”, benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

„Con Calma”, Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

„Mala Mía”, Maluma

„Con Altura”, ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

Najlepszy utwór taneczny

„Call You Mine”, The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha

„Solo”, Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

„Taki Taki”, DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

„Say My Name”, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

„Happier”, Marshmello & Bastille

„Electricity”, Silk City & Dua Lipa

Najlepszy utwór w kategorii rock

„Love It If We Made It”, The 1975

„Bishops Knife Trick”, Fall Out Boy

„Natural”, Imagine Dragons

„Low”, Lenny Kravitz

„High Hopes”, Panic! AtThe Disco

„My Blood”, twenty one pilots

Video for good

„Nightmare”, Halsey

„Land of the Free”, The Killers

„Runaway Train”, Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant

„Preach”, John Legend

„Earth”, Lil Dicky

„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift

Najlepszy montaż

„Tints”, Elias Talbot

„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Calmatic

„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

„7 Rings”, Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

„Almeda”, Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

„You Need to Calm Down”, Jarrett Fijal

Najlepsza reżyseria

„Boy With Luv”, JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

„7 Rings”, John Richoux

„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Itaru Dela Vegas

„Señorita”, Tatiana Van Sauter

„You Need to Calm Down”, Brittany Porter

„I Love It”, Tino Schaedler

Hit lata

Ariana Grande, Social House, „boyfriend”

Billie Eilish, „bad guy”

DaBaby, „Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, „I Don't Care”

Jonas Brothers, „Sucker”

Khalid,„Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca, „Ransom”

Lizzo, „Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus, „Mother's Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug, „Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, „Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, „Señorita”

Taylor Swift, „You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, „Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott, „The London”

