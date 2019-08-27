VMA przytłaczało rozmachem. MTV rozdało nagrody za 2019 rok

Poniżej zebraliśmy najbardziej zapadające w pamięć momenty tegorocznej gali MTV Video Music Awards. Na końcu tekstu zamieszczamy pełną listę nagrodzonych i nominowanych.
Jak będzie za rok?
Lil Nas X i Billy Ray Cyrus
H.E.R.
Big Sean
Bracia Jonas
Jeden z bardziej chwalonych występów
Billie Eilish dziękuje za nagrodę
Queen Latifah prawie jak Conrado Moreno
Normani
Camila Cabello najbardziej komentowaną artystką tegorocznej gali VMA
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid i Bella Hadid
Taylor Swift tańcząca do występu Missy Elliott
Shawn Mendes i Camila Cabello
Jeden z najdziwniejszych występów
Show Normani
Teledysk roku
„a lot”, 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande
„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers
„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift
Artysta roku
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Piosenka roku
„In My Feelings”, Drake
„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande
„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers
„Shallow”, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
„Old Town Road (Remix)”,Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift
Najlepszy debiut
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Najlepszy duet
„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
„Shallow”, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
„Señorita”, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
„ME!”, Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
„I Don't Care”, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
„Boy With Luv”, BTS ft. Halsey
Push artist of the year
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Najlepszy utwór w kategorii pop
„Easier”, 5 Seconds of Summer
„Please Me”, Cardi B & Bruno Mars
„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
„Talk”, Khalid
„thank u, next”, Ariana Grande
„Sucker”, Jonas Brothers
„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift
Najlepszy utwór w kategorii hip-hop
„Rule the World”, 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
„a lot”, 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
„Money”, Cardi B
„Higher”, DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
„SICKO MODE”, Travis Scott ft. Drake
Najlepszy utwór w kategorii r&b
„Make It Better”, Anderson.Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
„Feels Like Summer”, Childish Gambino
„Could've Been”, H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
„Raise A Man”, Alicia Keys
„Trip”, Ella Mai
„Waves”, Normani ft. 6lack
Najlepszy utwór w kategorii k-pop
„Boy With Luv”, BTS ft. Halsey
„Kill This Love”, BLACKPINK
„Who Do You Love”, Monsta X ft. French Montana
„Cat & Dog”, TOMORROW X TOGETHER
„Regular”, NCT 127
„Tempo”, EXO
Najlepszy utwór latynoamerykański
„Secreto”, Anuel AA, Karol G
„MIA”, Bad Bunny ft. Drake
„I Can't Get Enough”, benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
„Con Calma”, Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
„Mala Mía”, Maluma
„Con Altura”, ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
Najlepszy utwór taneczny
„Call You Mine”, The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha
„Solo”, Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
„Taki Taki”, DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
„Say My Name”, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
„Happier”, Marshmello & Bastille
„Electricity”, Silk City & Dua Lipa
Najlepszy utwór w kategorii rock
„Love It If We Made It”, The 1975
„Bishops Knife Trick”, Fall Out Boy
„Natural”, Imagine Dragons
„Low”, Lenny Kravitz
„High Hopes”, Panic! AtThe Disco
„My Blood”, twenty one pilots
Video for good
„Nightmare”, Halsey
„Land of the Free”, The Killers
„Runaway Train”, Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant
„Preach”, John Legend
„Earth”, Lil Dicky
„You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift
Najlepszy montaż
„Tints”, Elias Talbot
„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Calmatic
„Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
„7 Rings”, Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
„Almeda”, Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
„You Need to Calm Down”, Jarrett Fijal
Najlepsza reżyseria
„Boy With Luv”, JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
„7 Rings”, John Richoux
„Old Town Road (Remix)”, Itaru Dela Vegas
„Señorita”, Tatiana Van Sauter
„You Need to Calm Down”, Brittany Porter
„I Love It”, Tino Schaedler
Hit lata
Ariana Grande, Social House, „boyfriend”
Billie Eilish, „bad guy”
DaBaby, „Suge”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, „I Don't Care”
Jonas Brothers, „Sucker”
Khalid,„Talk”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lil Tecca, „Ransom”
Lizzo, „Truth Hurts”
Miley Cyrus, „Mother's Daughter”
Post Malone ft. Young Thug, „Goodbyes”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, „Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, „Señorita”
Taylor Swift, „You Need To Calm Down”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, „Call You Mine”
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott, „The London”
