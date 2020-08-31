22 kategorie, Lady Gaga i BTS wygrywają łącznie w 8. MTV VMAs 2020 rozdane

W tym roku nagrody MTV VMA wręczano w wyjątkowych, pandemicznych warunkach, ale nie zrezygnowano z uroczystej gali. Gwiazdy światowej muzyki wystąpiły po prostu w koncercie zorganizowanym na otwartym powietrzu. Wprowadzono też specjalne kategorie związane z koronawirusem: najlepszy teledysk nagrany w domu oraz najlepszy występ czasów kwarantanny. Z kolei w kategorii „Video for good” (teledysk „w dobrej sprawie”) zwrócono uwagę na występ H.E.R. dotyczący rasizmu i głośne sprawy zabójstwa George'a Floyda.

BEST EDITING

Halsey -- "Graveyard" -- Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana James Blake -- "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" -- Frank Lebon Lizzo -- "Good As Hell" -- Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico *ZWYCIĘZCA ROSALÍA -- "A Palé" -- Andre Jones The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Janne Vartia & Tim Montana



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS -- "On" -- Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun *ZWYCIĘZCA CNCO & Natti Natasha -- "Honey Boo" -- Kyle Hanagami DaBaby -- "BOP" -- Dani Leigh and Cherry Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Charm La'Donna Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Richy Jackson Normani -- "Motivation" -- Sean Bankhead



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Drive Studios Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me" -- Island Records -- Visual Effects by Hoody FX Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Warner Records -- Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 *ZWYCIĘZCA Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Columbia Records -- Visual Effects by Mathematic Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Streamline / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios Travis Scott -- "Higest in the Room" -- Epic Records / Cactus Jack -- Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender



BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky -- "Babushka Boi" -- Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́ Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Art Direction by Christian Stone *ZWYCIĘZCA Selena Gomez -- "Boyfriend" -- Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter Taylor Swift -- "Lover" -- Art Direction by Ethan Tobman



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer -- "Old Me" -- Cinematography by Kieran Fowler Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby -- "My Oh My" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Cinematography by Christopher Probst Katy Perry -- "Harleys In Hawaii" -- Cinematography by Arnau Valls Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Cinematography by Thomas Kloss *ZWYCIĘZCA The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Cinematography by Oliver Millar



BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish -- "xanny" -- Directed by Billie Eilish Doja Cat -- "Say So" -- Directed by Hannah Lux Davis Dua Lipa -- "Don't Start Now" -- Directed by Nabil Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Directed by Dave Meyers Taylor Swift -- "The Man" -- Directed by Taylor Swift *ZWYCIĘZCA The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Directed by Anton Tammi



BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle -- "Do It" from MTV's Prom-Athon CNCO -- MTV Unplugged At Home *ZWYCIĘZCA DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether John Legend -- #TogetherAtHome Concert Series Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute



BEST GROUP

BTS *ZWYCIĘZCA 5 Seconds of Summer The 1975 BLACKPINK Chloe x Halle CNCO Little Mix MONSTA X Now United twenty one pilots



BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer -- "Wildflower" Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U" *ZWYCIĘZCA blink-182 -- "Happy Days" Drake -- "Toosie Slide" John Legend -- "Bigger Love" twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown" Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me" H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" *ZWYCIĘZCA Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture" Taylor Swift -- "The Man"



BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE -- "Oh My God" BTS -- "On" *ZWYCIĘZCA EXO -- "Obsession" Monsta X -- "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE" Tomorrow X Together -- "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" Red Velvet -- "Psycho"



BEST R&B

Alicia Keys -- "Underdog" Chloe x Halle -- "Do It" H.E.R. ft. YG -- "Slide" Khalid ft. Summer Walker -- "Eleven" Lizzo -- "Cuz I Love You" The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" *ZWYCIĘZCA



BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin -- "China" Bad Bunny -- "Yo Perreo Sola" Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul -- "MAMACITA" J Balvin -- "Amarillo" Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" Maluma ft. J Balvin -- "Qué Pena" *ZWYCIĘZCA



BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 -- "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" All Time Low -- "Some Kind Of Disaster" FINNEAS -- "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" Lana Del Rey -- "Doin' Time" Machine Gun Kelly -- "Bloody Valentine" *ZWYCIĘZCA twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"



BEST ROCK

blink-182 -- "Happy Days" Coldplay -- "Orphans" *ZWYCIĘZCA Evanescence -- "Wasted On You" Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean -- "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" Green Day -- "Oh Yeah!" The Killers -- "Caution"



BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby -- "BOP" Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla" Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good" Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage" *ZWYCIĘZCA Roddy Ricch -- "The Box" Travis Scott -- "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"



BEST POP

BTS -- "On" *ZWYCIĘZCA Halsey -- "You should be sad" Jonas Brothers -- "What a Man Gotta Do" Justin Bieber ft. Quavo -- "Intentions" Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" Taylor Swift -- "Lover"



PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat *ZWYCIĘZCA Jack Harlow Lewis Capaldi Roddy Ricch Tate McRae YUNGBLUD



BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U" Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin -- "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid -- "Beautiful People" Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good" Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" *ZWYCIĘZCA



SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted" Doja Cat -- "Say So" Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" *ZWYCIĘZCA Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage" Post Malone -- "Circles" Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby Justin Bieber Lady Gaga *ZWYCIĘZCA Megan Thee Stallion Post Malone The Weeknd



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted" Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla" Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good" Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" Taylor Swift -- "The Man" The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" *ZWYCIĘZCACzytaj także:

