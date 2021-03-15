Pełna lista nagrodzonych na Grammy Awards 2021. Znaliście wszystkie kategorie?

Za nami kolejna gala rozdania nagród Grammy, prestiżowych wyróżnień za osiągnięcia w muzyce. Największymi wygranymi w tym roku okazały się Beyonce oraz Taylor Swift. Obie wokalistki dzięki kolejnym sukcesom zapisały siew historii branży muzycznej. Pierwsza z nich zdobyła 28. statuetkę w karierze, tym razem za „najlepsze wykonanie R&B”. Druga została pierwszą artystką trzykrotnie nagrodzoną w kategorii „album roku”. Wcześniej taka sztuka udawała się panom: Frankowi Sinatrze, Paulowi Simonowi oraz Stevie Wonderowi.

Nagranie roku

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Puma

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

Wygrana: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album roku

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (deluxe edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone

Wygrana: Folklore — Taylor Swift

Utwór roku

"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Wygrana: "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Najlepszy nowy artysta

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Wygrana: Megan Thee Stallion

Najlepszy solowy występ pop

"Yummy" – Justin Bieber

"Say So" – Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" – Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" – Dua Lipa

Wygrana: "Watermelon Sugar" – Harry Styles

"Cardigan" – Taylor Swift

Najlepszy album pop

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Wygrana: Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Najlepszy występ popowy w duecie/grupie

"Blue Umbrella " — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

Wygrana: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Najlepszy tradycyjny album wokalny pop

Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick Jr.

Wygrana: American Standard — James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

Najlepszy teledysk z tańcem

"On My Mind" — Diplo and Sidepiece

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Amine and Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

"Both of Us" — Jayda G

Wygrana: "10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Najlepszy album taneczny/elektroniczny

Kick I — Arca

Planet's Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Wygrana: Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Najlepszy album ze współczesną muzyką instrumentalną

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell

Wygrana: Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

Najlepszy album rockowy

A Hero's Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

Wygrana: The New Abnormal — The Strokes

Najlepsze wykonanie rockowe

Wygrana: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thie

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — Haim

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

Najlepsza piosenka rockowa

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Lost in Yesterday" — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

"Not" — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Wygrana: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Nejlepsze wykonanie metalowe

Wygrana:"Bum-Rush" —Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live" — Power Trip

Najlepszy album z muzyką alternatywną

Wygrana: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Najlepsze wykonanie R&B

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend

Wygrana: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Najlepszy album R&B

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/d — Luke James

Wygrana: Bigger Love — John Legend

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Najlepsza piosenka R&B

Wygrana: "Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, and Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Collide" — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EarthGang)

"Do It" — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

"Slow Down" — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Najlepszy tradycyjny występ R&B

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

Wygrana: "Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

Najlepszy progresywny album R&B

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

Wygrana: It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Najlepszy utwór rapowy

"The Bigger Picture" — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

"Rockstar" — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

Wygrana: "Savage" — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Najlepszy album rapowy

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

Wygrana: King's Disease — Nas

The Allegory — Royce Da 5'9"

Najlepsze wykonanie rapowe

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

Wygrana: "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

Najlepszy melodyjny występ rapowy

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

Wygrana: "Lockdown" — Anderson.Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

Najlepszy album komediowy

Wygrana: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld

Najlepszy występ solowy country

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

Wygrana: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

Najlepsze wykonanie country w duecie/grupowe

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

Wygrana: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Najlepszy album country

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Wygrana: Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Najlepsza piosenka country

"Bluebird" — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones" — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Wygrana: "Crowded Table" — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

"Some People Do" — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Najlepszy album New Age

Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form/Less — Superposition

Wygrana: More Guitar Stories — Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations — Cory Wong and Jon Batiste

Najlepsza solowa improwizacja jazzowa

"Guinevere" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter, soloist

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton, soloist

Wygrana: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman, soloist

Najlepszy album z wokalem jazzowym

Ona — Thana Alexa

Wygrana: Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's the Hurry — Kenny Washington

Najlepszy album z jazzem instrumentalnym

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

Wygrana: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Najlepszy album dużego zespołu jazzowego

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Wygrana: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Najlepszy album jazzu latynoskiego

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Wygrana: Four Questions — Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymee Nuviola

Trane's Delight — Poncho Sanchez

Najlepsze wykonanie/piosenka gospel

"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, and Jazz Nixon, songwriters

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

Wygrana: "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Najlepsze wykonanie/piosenka współczesnej muzyki chrześcijańskiej

"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters

Wygrana: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters

Najlepszy album gospel

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Wygrana: Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Najlepszy album z chrześcijańską muzyką współczesną

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Wygrana: Jesus Is King — Kanye West

Najlepszy album roots gospel

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Wygrana: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Najlepszy album z latynoskim popem lub miejski

Wygrana: YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Najlepszy album z latynoskim rockiem lub alternatywny

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profetica

Wygrana: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Najlepszy album z regionalną meksykańską myzką (wliczając Tejano)

Hecho en Mexico — Alejandro Fernadez

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Wygrana: Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Najlepszy album z tropikalną muzyką latynoską

Mi Tumbao — Jose Alberto "El Ruisenor"

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedónand Sergio Luis

Wygrana: 40 — Grupo Niche

Memorias de Navidad — Victor Manuelle

Najlepszy album - Americana

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

Wygrana: World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Najlepsza piosenka - american roots

"Cabin" — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

Wygrana: "I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Najlepsze wykonanie - american roots

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

Wygrana: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Najlepszy album - bluegrass

Man on Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

Wygrana: Home — Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various artists

Najlepszy album z tradycyjnym bluesem

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That's What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Wygrana: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

Najlepszy album ze współczesnym bluesem

Wygrana: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Najlepszy album folk

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

Wygrana: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Najlepszy album muzyczny - regional roots

My Relatives 'Nikso Kowaiks' — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Na Wai 'Eha

Wygrana: Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

Najlepszy album reggae

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest

Wygrana: Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals

One World — The Wailers

Najlepszy album - muzyka świata

"Fu Chronicles" —Antibalas

Wygrana: "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy

"Agora" — Bebel Gilberto

"Love Letters" — Anoushka Shankar

"Amadjar" — Tinariwen

Najlepszy album z muzyką dziecięcą

Wygrana: All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds

Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock and Friends

I'm an Optimist — Dog on Fleas

Songs for Singin' — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

Najlepszy album ze słowem mówionym (wliczając poezję, audiobooki, opowiadanie historii)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Wygrana: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (and full cast)

Najlepszy album z muzyką teatralną

Amelie — Original London cast

American Utopia on Broadway — Original cast

Wygrana: Jagged Little Pill — Original cast

Little Shop of Horrors — The new off-Broadway cast

The Prince of Egypt — Original cast

Soft Power — Original cast

Najlepsza składanka ze ścieżką dźwiękową z kina, telewizji

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Various artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music — Various artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Various artists

Frozen 2 — Various artists

Wygrana: Jojo Rabbit — Various artists

Najlepszy album soundtrack do filmu kinowego/telewizyjnego

Ad Adstra — Max Richter, composer

Becoming — Kamasi Washington, composer

Wygrana: Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917 — Thomas Newman, composer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams, composer

Najlepsza piosenka napisana do filmu kinowego/telewizyjnego

"Beautiful Ghosts," (From Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

"Carried Me With You," (From Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Into the Unknown," (From Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)

Wygrana: "No Time to Die," (From No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Stand Up" — (From Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Najlepsza kompozycja instrumentalna

Baby Jack — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill and the Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Be Water II — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

Wygrana: Sputnik — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows featuring Anna Webber and Eric Miller)

Najlepsza instrumentalizacja, aranżacja, acapella

Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Wygrana: Donna Lee — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows)

Lift Every Voice and Sing — Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea)

Uranus: The Magician — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Najlepsza aranżacja, instrumentalizacja i wokale

Asas Fechdas — John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Orkest Metropole)

Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

From This Place — Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

Wygrana: He Won't Hold You — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)

Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, and Nate Werth)

Najlepsza okładka albumu

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

Healer — Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Wygrana: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Najlepsze limitowane wydanie specjalne

Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

Wygrana: Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various artists)

Najlepsza treść książeczki albumu

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various artists)

Wygrana: Dead Man's Pop — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Najlepszy album historyczny

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

Wygrana: It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Najlepszy remix

"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)" — Rac, remixer (Phil Good)

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

"Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Wygrana: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Najlepiej nagrany album - muzyka poważna

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus)

Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis, and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Wygrana: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' — David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producent roku, muzyka poważna

Blanton Alspaugh

Wygrana: David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Najlepsze wykonanie orkiestry

Aspect of America - Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Wygrana: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Najlepsze nagranie operowe

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Wygrana: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Najlepszy występ chóru

Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Wygrana: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann, and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)

Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel and Anna Dennis; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale, and The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather, and Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)

Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Najlepsze nagranie kameralne

Wygrana: "Contemporary Voices" — Pacifica Quartet

"Healing Modes" — Brooklyn Rider

"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra

"Hynes: Fields" — Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion

"The Schumann Quartets" — Dover Quartet

Najlepszy występ solowy na klasycznym instrumencie

Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (the Philadelphia Orchestra)

Wygrana: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Najlepsze solowe wykonanie ‑ wokalna muzyka poważna

American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich, and Jason Vieaux)

Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico)

A Lad's Love — Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley, and Ben Russell)

Wygrana: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Najlepsze kompendium muzyki poważnej

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Wygrana: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Najlepsza współczesna kompozycja poważna

"Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès, and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

"Floyd, C.: Prince of Players" — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra)

Wygrana: "Rouse: Symphony No. 5" — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)

Najlepiej nagrany album ‑ muzyka rozrywkowa

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Wygrana: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Jaime — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Najlepszy teledysk

Wygrana: "Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé

"Life Is Good" — Future featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson.Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

Producent roku - muzyka rozrywkowa

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Wygrana: Andrew Watt

Najlepsza muzyka filmowa

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Wygrana: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top

Czytaj też:

Skandal na gali rozdania Cezarów. Aktorka rozebrała się na scenie