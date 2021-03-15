Pełna lista nagrodzonych na Grammy Awards 2021. Znaliście wszystkie kategorie?

Za nami kolejna gala rozdania nagród Grammy, prestiżowych wyróżnień za osiągnięcia w muzyce. Największymi wygranymi w tym roku okazały się Beyonce oraz Taylor Swift. Obie wokalistki dzięki kolejnym sukcesom zapisały siew historii branży muzycznej. Pierwsza z nich zdobyła 28. statuetkę w karierze, tym razem za „najlepsze wykonanie R&B”. Druga została pierwszą artystką trzykrotnie nagrodzoną w kategorii „album roku”. Wcześniej taka sztuka udawała się panom: Frankowi Sinatrze, Paulowi Simonowi oraz Stevie Wonderowi.
Nagranie roku
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Puma
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
Wygrana: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album roku
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (deluxe edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone
Wygrana: Folklore — Taylor Swift
Utwór roku
"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box" — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Wygrana: "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Najlepszy nowy artysta
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Wygrana: Megan Thee Stallion
Najlepszy solowy występ pop
"Yummy" – Justin Bieber
"Say So" – Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" – Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" – Dua Lipa
Wygrana: "Watermelon Sugar" – Harry Styles
"Cardigan" – Taylor Swift
Najlepszy album pop
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Wygrana: Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Najlepszy występ popowy w duecie/grupie
"Blue Umbrella " — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
Wygrana: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Najlepszy tradycyjny album wokalny pop
Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick Jr.
Wygrana: American Standard — James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright
Judy — Renée Zellweger
Najlepszy teledysk z tańcem
"On My Mind" — Diplo and Sidepiece
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Amine and Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi
"Both of Us" — Jayda G
Wygrana: "10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Najlepszy album taneczny/elektroniczny
Kick I — Arca
Planet's Mad — Baauer
Energy — Disclosure
Wygrana: Bubba — Kaytranada
Good Faith — Madeon
Najlepszy album ze współczesną muzyką instrumentalną
Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs — Black Violin
Americana — Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell
Wygrana: Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy
Najlepszy album rockowy
A Hero's Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
Wygrana: The New Abnormal — The Strokes
Najlepsze wykonanie rockowe
Wygrana: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thie
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — Haim
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
Najlepsza piosenka rockowa
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost in Yesterday" — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not" — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
Wygrana: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Nejlepsze wykonanie metalowe
Wygrana:"Bum-Rush" —Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live" — Power Trip
Najlepszy album z muzyką alternatywną
Wygrana: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Najlepsze wykonanie R&B
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend
Wygrana: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
Najlepszy album R&B
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love/d — Luke James
Wygrana: Bigger Love — John Legend
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Najlepsza piosenka R&B
Wygrana: "Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, and Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Collide" — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EarthGang)
"Do It" — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
"Slow Down" — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Najlepszy tradycyjny występ R&B
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
Wygrana: "Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
Najlepszy progresywny album R&B
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
Wygrana: It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Najlepszy utwór rapowy
"The Bigger Picture" — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
"The Box" — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
"Rockstar" — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
Wygrana: "Savage" — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Najlepszy album rapowy
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
Wygrana: King's Disease — Nas
The Allegory — Royce Da 5'9"
Najlepsze wykonanie rapowe
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
Wygrana: "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
Najlepszy melodyjny występ rapowy
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk
Wygrana: "Lockdown" — Anderson.Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
Najlepszy album komediowy
Wygrana: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger — Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld
Najlepszy występ solowy country
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
Wygrana: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Najlepsze wykonanie country w duecie/grupowe
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
Wygrana: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Najlepszy album country
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
Wygrana: Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Najlepsza piosenka country
"Bluebird" — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"The Bones" — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Wygrana: "Crowded Table" — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do" — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Najlepszy album New Age
Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery — Priya Darshini
Form/Less — Superposition
Wygrana: More Guitar Stories — Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations — Cory Wong and Jon Batiste
Najlepsza solowa improwizacja jazzowa
"Guinevere" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
"Pachamama" — Regina Carter, soloist
"Celia" — Gerald Clayton, soloist
Wygrana: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist
"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman, soloist
Najlepszy album z wokalem jazzowym
Ona — Thana Alexa
Wygrana: Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry — Kenny Washington
Najlepszy album z jazzem instrumentalnym
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton
Wygrana: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Najlepszy album dużego zespołu jazzowego
Dialogues on Race — Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley
The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Wygrana: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra
Najlepszy album jazzu latynoskiego
Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Wygrana: Four Questions — Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymee Nuviola
Trane's Delight — Poncho Sanchez
Najlepsze wykonanie/piosenka gospel
"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, and Jazz Nixon, songwriters
"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
Wygrana: "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Najlepsze wykonanie/piosenka współczesnej muzyki chrześcijańskiej
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters
Wygrana: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters
Najlepszy album gospel
2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute — Myron Butler
Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard
Wygrana: Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton
Kierra — Kierra Sheard
Najlepszy album z chrześcijańską muzyką współczesną
Run to the Father — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells
Wygrana: Jesus Is King — Kanye West
Najlepszy album roots gospel
Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop
20/20 — The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins
Wygrana: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Najlepszy album z latynoskim popem lub miejski
Wygrana: YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Najlepszy album z latynoskim rockiem lub alternatywny
Aura — Bajofondo
Monstruo — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profetica
Wygrana: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
Najlepszy album z regionalną meksykańską myzką (wliczając Tejano)
Hecho en Mexico — Alejandro Fernadez
La Serenata — Lupita Infante
Wygrana: Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! — Christian Nodal
Najlepszy album z tropikalną muzyką latynoską
Mi Tumbao — Jose Alberto "El Ruisenor"
Infinito — Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedónand Sergio Luis
Wygrana: 40 — Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad — Victor Manuelle
Najlepszy album - Americana
Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
Wygrana: World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado — Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Najlepsza piosenka - american roots
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
Wygrana: "I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Najlepsze wykonanie - american roots
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
Wygrana: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Najlepszy album - bluegrass
Man on Fire — Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers
Wygrana: Home — Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various artists
Najlepszy album z tradycyjnym bluesem
All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant
That's What I Heard — Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove — Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Wygrana: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush
Najlepszy album ze współczesnym bluesem
Wygrana: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Najlepszy album folk
Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling
Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters
Wygrana: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Najlepszy album muzyczny - regional roots
My Relatives 'Nikso Kowaiks' — Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise — Na Wai 'Eha
Wygrana: Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia
Najlepszy album reggae
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest
Wygrana: Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals
One World — The Wailers
Najlepszy album - muzyka świata
"Fu Chronicles" —Antibalas
Wygrana: "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy
"Agora" — Bebel Gilberto
"Love Letters" — Anoushka Shankar
"Amadjar" — Tinariwen
Najlepszy album z muzyką dziecięcą
Wygrana: All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock and Friends
I'm an Optimist — Dog on Fleas
Songs for Singin' — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life — Justin Roberts
Najlepszy album ze słowem mówionym (wliczając poezję, audiobooki, opowiadanie historii)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings
Wygrana: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (and full cast)
Najlepszy album z muzyką teatralną
Amelie — Original London cast
American Utopia on Broadway — Original cast
Wygrana: Jagged Little Pill — Original cast
Little Shop of Horrors — The new off-Broadway cast
The Prince of Egypt — Original cast
Soft Power — Original cast
Najlepsza składanka ze ścieżką dźwiękową z kina, telewizji
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Various artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music — Various artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Various artists
Frozen 2 — Various artists
Wygrana: Jojo Rabbit — Various artists
Najlepszy album soundtrack do filmu kinowego/telewizyjnego
Ad Adstra — Max Richter, composer
Becoming — Kamasi Washington, composer
Wygrana: Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917 — Thomas Newman, composer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams, composer
Najlepsza piosenka napisana do filmu kinowego/telewizyjnego
"Beautiful Ghosts," (From Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You," (From Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown," (From Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)
Wygrana: "No Time to Die," (From No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up" — (From Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Najlepsza kompozycja instrumentalna
Baby Jack — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill and the Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
Wygrana: Sputnik — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows featuring Anna Webber and Eric Miller)
Najlepsza instrumentalizacja, aranżacja, acapella
Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Wygrana: Donna Lee — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows)
Lift Every Voice and Sing — Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea)
Uranus: The Magician — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Najlepsza aranżacja, instrumentalizacja i wokale
Asas Fechdas — John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Orkest Metropole)
Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
From This Place — Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
Wygrana: He Won't Hold You — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)
Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, and Nate Werth)
Najlepsza okładka albumu
Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
Funeral — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
Healer — Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
On Circles — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
Wygrana: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Najlepsze limitowane wydanie specjalne
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
Wygrana: Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various artists)
Najlepsza treść książeczki albumu
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various artists)
Wygrana: Dead Man's Pop — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Najlepszy album historyczny
Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
Wygrana: It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Najlepszy remix
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)" — Rac, remixer (Phil Good)
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
"Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
Wygrana: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Najlepiej nagrany album - muzyka poważna
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus)
Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis, and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Wygrana: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' — David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producent roku, muzyka poważna
Blanton Alspaugh
Wygrana: David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Najlepsze wykonanie orkiestry
Aspect of America - Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Wygrana: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Najlepsze nagranie operowe
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
Wygrana: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Najlepszy występ chóru
Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Wygrana: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann, and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)
Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel and Anna Dennis; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale, and The Saint Tikhon Choir)
Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather, and Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)
Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Najlepsze nagranie kameralne
Wygrana: "Contemporary Voices" — Pacifica Quartet
"Healing Modes" — Brooklyn Rider
"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra
"Hynes: Fields" — Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion
"The Schumann Quartets" — Dover Quartet
Najlepszy występ solowy na klasycznym instrumencie
Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (the Philadelphia Orchestra)
Wygrana: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Najlepsze solowe wykonanie ‑ wokalna muzyka poważna
American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich, and Jason Vieaux)
Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico)
A Lad's Love — Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley, and Ben Russell)
Wygrana: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Najlepsze kompendium muzyki poważnej
Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Wygrana: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Najlepsza współczesna kompozycja poważna
"Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès, and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
"Floyd, C.: Prince of Players" — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra)
Wygrana: "Rouse: Symphony No. 5" — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)
Najlepiej nagrany album ‑ muzyka rozrywkowa
Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations — Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
Wygrana: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Jaime — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips — Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Najlepszy teledysk
Wygrana: "Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé
"Life Is Good" — Future featuring Drake
"Lockdown" — Anderson.Paak
"Adore You" — Harry Styles
"Goliath" — Woodkid
Producent roku - muzyka rozrywkowa
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Wygrana: Andrew Watt
Najlepsza muzyka filmowa
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
Wygrana: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top
