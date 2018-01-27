Chief National Geologist among guest on Polish-American Leadership Summit

In the framework of this most important event in Polish-American economic relations in 2018, prof. Jędrysek will deliver a speech about improving investment attractiveness in Poland and cooperation in the field of raw materials policy. Chief National Geologist will introduce key assumptions of the new opening in cooperation with foreign investors, among others by creating the Polish Geological Agency and developing for the first time in Poland the State's Raw Materials Policy.

Among confirmed distinguished guests of #PALS are Vice Marshal of the Senate Adam Bielan, Senator Anna Maria Anders, Polish Ambassador to the USA Piotr Wilczek and Paweł Borys, the President of the Polish Development Fund, as well as Paweł Soloch, Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President and head of the National Security Bureau. On the American side representatives of the administration of the President of the United States have been invited as well as President Donald Trump himself.

The agenda of the forum includes, among others, opening VIP statements, 9 sessions in the RTMx business mixer format, 2 plenary sessions, 3 evening sessions, an award gala, as well as an exclusive VIP meeting and additional attractions. The program of the conference is dedicated in particular to topics connected with knowledge and technology transfer between the USA and Central Europe, as well as strategic energy security.

Details of the event and information concerning attending the conference are available at the website: https://rtmx.pl/polish-american-leadership-summit.