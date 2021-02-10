Oscary 2021. Poznaliśmy shortlisty w 9 kategoriach. Agnieszka Holland wśród wyróżnionych!

Ogłoszone shortlisty

Najlepszy pełnometrażowy film dokumentalny



„76 Days” (MTV Documentary Films) – reżyseria Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Anonymous „All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – reżyseria Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus „Boys State” (Apple TV Plus) – reżyseria Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss „Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) – reżyseria Alexander Nanau „Crip Camp” (Netflix) – reżyseria James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham „Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix) – reżyseria Kirsten Johnson „Gunda” (Neon) – reżyseria Viktor Kosakovskiy „MLK/FBI” (IFC Films) – reżyseria Sam Pollard „The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) – reżyseria Maite Alberdi „Ośmiornica, nauczycielka życia” (Netflix) – reżyseria Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed„Notturno” (Neon) – reżyseria Gianfranco Rosi „The Painter and the Thief” (Neon) – reżyseria Benjamin Ree „Time” (Amazon Studios) – reżyseria Garrett Bradley „The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – reżyseria Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw„Witamy w Czeczenii” (HBO) – reżyseria David France



Najlepszy film międzynarodowy



„Na rauszu” (Dania) – reżyseria Thomas Vinterberg „Better Days” (Hong Kong) – reżyseria Derek Tsang„Szarlatan” (Czechy) – reżyseria Agnieszka Holland„Collective” (Rumunia) – reżyseria Alexander Nanau „Drodzy towarzysze!” (Rosja) – reżyseria Andriej Konczałowski „I’m No Longer Here” (Meksyk) – reżyseria Fernando Frias„Hope” (Norwegia) – reżyseria Maria Sødahl„La Llorona” (Gwatemala) – reżyseria Jayro Bustamante„The Mole Agent” (Chile) – reżyseria Maite Alberdi „Night of the Kings” (Wybrzeże Kości Słoniowej) – reżyseria Philippe Lacôte „Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bośnia i Hercegowina) – reżyseria Jasmila Žbanić „Sun Children” (Iran) – reżyseria by Majid Majidi „Two of Us” (Francja) – reżyseria Filippo Meneghetti „A Sun” (Tajwan) – reżyseria Chung Mong-hong „The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunezja) – reżyseria Kaouther Ben Hania



Najlepsza charakteryzacja i fryzury



„Ptaki Nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn)” (Warner Bros) „Emma” (Focus Features) „The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment)„Elegia dla bidoków” (Netflix) „Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix) „The Little Things” (Warner Bros) „Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa” (Netflix)„Mank” (Netflix)„One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) „Pinocchio” (Roadside Attractions)



Najlepsza muzyka oryginalna



„Amonit” (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann „Blizzard of Souls” (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis „Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard „The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch„Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix) – John Debney„The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared „The Little Things” (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman „Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross „Niebo o północy” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat„Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri„Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Henry Gregson-Williams „Nowiny ze świata” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard „Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross„Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson„Proces siódemki z Chicago” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton



Najlepsza piosenka



„Turntables” z „All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) „See What You’ve Done” z „Belly of the Beast” (Independent Lens)„Wuhan Flu” z „Kolejny film o Boracie” (Amazon Studios) „Husavik” z „Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Netflix) „Never Break” z „Giving Voice” (Netflix) „Make It Work” z „Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)„Fight For You” z „Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) „lo Sì (Seen)” z „The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Netflix)„Rain Song” z „Minari” (A24) „Show Me Your Soul” z „Mr. Soul!” (Shoes in the Bed Productions) „Loyal Brave True” z „Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) „Free” z „The One and Only Ivan” (Disney Plus) „Speak Now” z „One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) „Green” z „Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)„Hear My Voice” z „The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)



Najlepsze efekty specjalne



„Ptaki Nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn) ” (Warner Bros) „Bloodshot” (Sony Pictures)„Love and Monsters” (Paramount Pictures) „Mank” (Netflix)„The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) „Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) „The One and Only Ivan” (Disney Plus)„Soul” (Pixar) „Tenet” (Warner Bros) „Witamy w Czeczenii” (HBO)



Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film animowany



„Burrow” „Genius Loci”„If Anything Happens I Love You”„Kapaemahu” „Opera”„Out”„The Snail and the Whale”„To Gerard” „Traces” „Yes-People”



Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film dokumentalny



„Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”„Call Center Blues”„Colette”„A Concerto Is a Conversation”„Do Not Split”“Hunger Ward”„Hysterical Girl”„A Love Song for Latasha”„The Speed Cubers”„What Would Sophia Loren Do?”



Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film aktorski



„Bittu”„Da Yie”„Feeling Through” „The Human Voice”„The Kicksled Choir”„The Letter Room”„The Present”„Two Distant Strangers” „The Van” „White Eye”

Oscary 2021 opóźnione

Kolejna gala oscarowa zaplanowana została początkowo na 28 lutego 2021 roku, jednak pandemia koronawirusa spowodowała chaos w branży i doszło do zmiany tej decyzji. Po raz czwarty w historii, ceremonia rozdania Oscarów została przełożona.

Członkowie Amerykańskiej Akademii Sztuki i Wiedzy Filmowej podjęli decyzję, że 93. ceremonia rozdania Oscarów odbędzie się 25 kwietnia 2021 roku, osiem tygodni później, niż pierwotnie zakładano. Rada gubernatorów postanowiła także przełożyć okres kwalifikowalności filmów do wyścigu o nagrodę do 28 lutego 2021 roku.

Ostateczne nominacje do Oscarów 2021 poznamy 15 marca 2021 roku.

