Quizy

„Bridgertonowie”. Jak dobrze znasz bohaterów? Rozpoznaj ich na zdjęciu

„Bridgertonowie” biją rekordy popularności na Netfliksie! Jak dobrze znasz bohaterów serialu? Sprawdź się, rozwiązując quiz.
Twój wynik:

1 / 8 Kto jest na zdjęciu?

Kto jest na zdjęciu?
Źródło: Netflix
Anthony Bridgerton
Colin Bridgerton

2 / 8 Ta bohaterka to:

Ta bohaterka to:
Źródło: Netflix
Lady Danbury
Marina Thompson

3 / 8 Ta postać nazywa się:

Ta postać nazywa się:
Źródło: Netflix
Prudence Featherington
Philipa Featherington

4 / 8 Jak nazywa się ta kobieta w serialu?

Jak nazywa się ta kobieta w serialu?
Źródło: Netflix
Prudence Featherington
Penelope Featherington

5 / 8 Ta bohaterka to:

Ta bohaterka to:
Źródło: Netflix
Penelope Featherington
Genevieve Delacroix

6 / 8 Główna bohaterka nazywa się:

Główna bohaterka nazywa się:
Źródło: Netflix
Eloise Bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton

7 / 8 Ten mężczyzna to:

Ten mężczyzna to:
Źródło: Netflix
Colin Bridgerton
Benedict Bridgerton

8 / 8 Rege-Jean Page wciela się w serialu w bohatera nazwanego:

Rege-Jean Page wciela się w serialu w bohatera nazwanego:
Źródło: Netflix
Simon Basset
Lord Featherington

Więcej quizów

Zobacz inne quizy