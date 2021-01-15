„Bridgertonowie”. Jak dobrze znasz bohaterów? Rozpoznaj ich na zdjęciu
„Bridgertonowie” biją rekordy popularności na Netfliksie! Jak dobrze znasz bohaterów serialu? Sprawdź się, rozwiązując quiz.
1 / 8 Kto jest na zdjęciu?
Anthony Bridgerton
Colin Bridgerton
2 / 8 Ta bohaterka to:
Lady Danbury
Marina Thompson
3 / 8 Ta postać nazywa się:
Prudence Featherington
Philipa Featherington
4 / 8 Jak nazywa się ta kobieta w serialu?
Prudence Featherington
Penelope Featherington
5 / 8 Ta bohaterka to:
Penelope Featherington
Genevieve Delacroix
6 / 8 Główna bohaterka nazywa się:
Eloise Bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton
7 / 8 Ten mężczyzna to:
Colin Bridgerton
Benedict Bridgerton
8 / 8 Rege-Jean Page wciela się w serialu w bohatera nazwanego:
Simon Basset
Lord Featherington