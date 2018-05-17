Gala final of European Business Awards 2017/18. Warsaw 23 May

The European Business Awards is an independent Awards programme, sponsored by RSM, set up to recognise and promote business excellence and best practice in the European business community. It is widely recognised as Europe’s largest and most significant cross-sector business competition and is supported by key business influencers.

The guiding principles of the Awards are Innovation, Ethics and Success. Its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe to better our societies. The competition is open to organisations of all sizes and from any industry sector.

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network’s total fee income is US$5.1 billion. Additional sponsors and partners include ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, TRACC and Bureau Van Dijk.

The 2017/18 Competition:

year – the European Business Awards changed its processes and broadened the field to increase business recognition. At the beginning of the competition it analysed over 112,000 businesses from 34 countries 2,898 businesses were subsequently named ‘Ones To Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in December 2017



In March 2018 289 National Winners from the 34 countries were announced, representing 26 industry sectors



For the first time in the Award’s history, the final judging by 55 independent judges will be happening live at the Gala Final – this year in Warsaw, Poland on 22 & 23 May



For further information about the awards final, finalists, judges and past winners please go to: www.businessawardseurope.com

The Awards Categories for 2017-2018: