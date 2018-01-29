Rozdano nagrody Grammy 2018. Bruno Mars i Kendrick Lamar zdominowali galę

W kategorii Najlepszy teledysk zwyciężył utwór Humble — Kendricka Lamara. Nominowane były także:

Up All Night — Beck



Makeba — Jain



The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z



1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Nagranie Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

Redbone — Childish Gambino

Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar

Album Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

Piosenka Roku: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

4:44” — Jay-Z

Issues — Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Najlepszy Debiut: Alessia Cara. Nominowane były także:

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Najlepszy solowy występ pop: Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:

Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson

Praying — Kesha

Million Reasons — Lady Gaga

What About Us — P!nk

Najlepszy występ pop - duet/zespół: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man. Nominowane były także:

Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Thunder — Imagine Dragons

Stay — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Najlepszy tradycyjny album popowy: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett. Nominowane były także:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Najlepszy album popowy: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

Najlepszy występ R&B: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

Get You — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Distraction — Kehlani

High — Ledisi

The Weekend — SZA

Najlepszy tradycyjny występ R&B: Redbone — Childish Gambino. Nominowane były także:

Laugh And Move On — The Baylor Project

What I’m Feelin — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

All The Way — Ledisi

Still — Mali Music

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd. Nominowane były także:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:

Bounce Back — Big Sean

Bodak Yellow — Cardi B

4:44 — Jay-Z

Bad And Boujee — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna. Nominowane były także:

PRBLMS — 6LACK

Crew — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Family Feud — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

Love Galore — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE”. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

Chase Me — Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi

Sassy — Rapsody

The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z

Best Rap Album: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar.

4:44 — Jay-Z

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator



Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land — (Various Artists).

Baby Driver — (Various Artists)

Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant.

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado — Shakira.

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem.

Bambro Koyo Ganda — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola — Camelphat & Elderbrook

Andromeda — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Line Of Sight — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk.

Migration — Bonobo

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans.