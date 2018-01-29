Rozdano nagrody Grammy 2018. Bruno Mars i Kendrick Lamar zdominowali galę

W kategorii Najlepszy teledysk zwyciężył utwór Humble — Kendricka Lamara. Nominowane były także:
-
Up All Night — Beck
-
Makeba — Jain
-
The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
- 1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Nagranie Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:
- Redbone — Childish Gambino
- Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
- HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
Album Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:
- Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama — Lorde
Piosenka Roku: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:
- Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- 4:44” — Jay-Z
- Issues — Julia Michaels
- 1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Najlepszy Debiut: Alessia Cara. Nominowane były także:
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Najlepszy solowy występ pop: Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:
- Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson
- Praying — Kesha
- Million Reasons — Lady Gaga
- What About Us — P!nk
Najlepszy występ pop - duet/zespół: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man. Nominowane były także:
- Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- Thunder — Imagine Dragons
- Stay — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Najlepszy tradycyjny album popowy: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett. Nominowane były także:
- Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
- Triplicate — Bob Dylan
- In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
- Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Najlepszy album popowy: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:
- Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
- Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
- Evolve — Imagine Dragons
- Rainbow — Kesha
- Joanne — Lady Gaga
Najlepszy występ R&B: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:
- Get You — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
- Distraction — Kehlani
- High — Ledisi
- The Weekend — SZA
Najlepszy tradycyjny występ R&B: Redbone — Childish Gambino. Nominowane były także:
- Laugh And Move On — The Baylor Project
- What I’m Feelin — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
- All The Way — Ledisi
- Still — Mali Music
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd. Nominowane były także:
- Free 6LACK — 6LACK
- Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
- American Teen — Khalid
- Ctrl — SZA
Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:
- Freudian — Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule — Ledisi
- Gumbo — PJ Morton
- Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:
- Bounce Back — Big Sean
- Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- Bad And Boujee — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna. Nominowane były także:
- PRBLMS — 6LACK
- Crew — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- Family Feud — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
- Love Galore — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE”. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:
- Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
- Chase Me — Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi
- Sassy — Rapsody
- The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
Best Rap Album: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar.
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- Culture — Migos
- Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
-
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land — (Various Artists).
- Baby Driver — (Various Artists)
- Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)
- Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)
- Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant.
- The Journey — The Baylor Project
- A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
- Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón
- Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado — Shakira.
- Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
- Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
- Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem.
- Bambro Koyo Ganda — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
- Cola — Camelphat & Elderbrook
- Andromeda — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
- Line Of Sight — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk.
- Migration — Bonobo
- Mura Masa — Mura Masa
- A Moment Apart — Odesza
- What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans.
- Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
- Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
- Close — Marvin Sapp
- Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
