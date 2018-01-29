Rozdano nagrody Grammy 2018. Bruno Mars i Kendrick Lamar zdominowali galę
Rozdano nagrody Grammy 2018. Bruno Mars i Kendrick Lamar zdominowali galę

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars / Źródło: Newspix.pl / ABACA
Tegoroczne Grammy to triumf trzech mężczyzn: Eda Sheerana, Kendricka Lamara i Bruno Marsa. Łącznie panowie zgarnęli aż 13 statuetek.

W kategorii Najlepszy teledysk zwyciężył utwór Humble — Kendricka Lamara. Nominowane były także:

  • Up All Night — Beck
  • Makeba — Jain
  • The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
  • 1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Nagranie Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

  • Redbone — Childish Gambino
  • Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
  • HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar

Album Roku: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

  • Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
  • 4:44 — Jay-Z
  • DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
  • Melodrama — Lorde

Piosenka Roku: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

  • Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • 4:44” — Jay-Z
  • Issues — Julia Michaels
  • 1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Najlepszy Debiut: Alessia Cara. Nominowane były także:

  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

Najlepszy solowy występ pop: Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:

  • Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson
  • Praying — Kesha
  • Million Reasons — Lady Gaga
  • What About Us — P!nk

Najlepszy występ pop - duet/zespół: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man. Nominowane były także:

  • Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  • Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • Thunder — Imagine Dragons
  • Stay — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Najlepszy tradycyjny album popowy: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett. Nominowane były także:

  • Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
  • Triplicate — Bob Dylan
  • In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
  • Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Najlepszy album popowy: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran. Nominowane były także:

  • Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
  • Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
  • Evolve — Imagine Dragons
  • Rainbow — Kesha
  • Joanne — Lady Gaga

Najlepszy występ R&B: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

  • Get You — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
  • Distraction — Kehlani
  • High — Ledisi
  • The Weekend — SZA

Najlepszy tradycyjny występ R&B: Redbone — Childish Gambino. Nominowane były także:

  • Laugh And Move On — The Baylor Project
  • What I’m Feelin — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
  • All The Way — Ledisi
  • Still — Mali Music

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd. Nominowane były także:

  • Free 6LACK — 6LACK
  • Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
  • American Teen — Khalid
  • Ctrl — SZA

Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars. Nominowane były także:

  • Freudian — Daniel Caesar
  • Let Love Rule — Ledisi
  • Gumbo — PJ Morton
  • Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:

  • Bounce Back — Big Sean
  • Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
  • 4:44 — Jay-Z
  • Bad And Boujee — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna. Nominowane były także:

  • PRBLMS — 6LACK
  • Crew — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
  • Family Feud — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
  • Love Galore — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE”. — Kendrick Lamar. Nominowane były także:

  • Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
  • Chase Me — Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi
  • Sassy — Rapsody
  • The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z

Best Rap Album: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar.

  • 4:44 — Jay-Z
  • Culture — Migos
  • Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
  • Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land — (Various Artists).

  • Baby Driver — (Various Artists)
  • Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)
  • Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)
  • Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant.

  • The Journey — The Baylor Project
  • A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
  • Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón
  • Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado — Shakira.

  • Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
  • Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
  • Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
  • Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem.

  • Bambro Koyo Ganda — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
  • Cola — Camelphat & Elderbrook
  • Andromeda — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
  • Line Of Sight — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk.

  • Migration — Bonobo
  • Mura Masa — Mura Masa
  • A Moment Apart — Odesza
  • What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans.

  • Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
  • Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
  • Close — Marvin Sapp
  • Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
/ Źródło: Guardian

