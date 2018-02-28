Jakie książki czytał bin Laden? Lista lektur znalezionych w domu lidera Al-Kaidy

Skandalizująca książka o Trumpie wywołała zaskakującą reakcję. Prezydent nazwał siebie „stabilnym geniuszem”

Książka „Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” wywołała wielkie poruszenie w Stanach Zjednoczonych. Jej autor twierdzi wprost, że Donald Trump na poziomie umysłowym nie nadaje się do roli prezydenta. W odpowiedzi na ten zarzut na...