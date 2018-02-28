Jakie książki czytał bin Laden? Lista lektur znalezionych w domu lidera Al-Kaidy
Jakie książki czytał bin Laden? Lista lektur znalezionych w domu lidera Al-Kaidy

Osama bin Laden (fot. FBI/Wikipedia)
„Powiedz mi co czytasz, a powiem Ci kim jesteś” – w myśl tej zasady dziennikarz Alex Johnson opublikował na łamach Independent listę anglojęzycznych książek znalezionych w ostatniej kryjówce Osamy bin Ladena.

Co żołnierze Navy Seals znaleźli na półkach w kryjówce Osamy bin Ladena w 2011 roku? Wśród anglojęzycznych tytułów znalazły się publikacje cenionych analityków pokroju Noama Chomsky'ego czy Grega Palasta. Wiele z dzieł czytanych przez lidera Al-Kaidy koncentrowało się na poważnej polityce i prawie. Dużą grupę lektur terrorysty stanowiły książki opisujące różnego rodzaju teorie spiskowe: m.in. o Iluminatach rządzących w Białym Domu oraz sugerujące, że zamachów z 11 września dokonał amerykański rząd.

Poniżej lista anglojęzycznych książek znalezionych w domu bin Ladena w Pakistanie:

  • Handbook of International Law – Anthony Aust
  • Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies – Cheryl Benard
  • Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II – William Blum
  • Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower – William Blum
  • Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies – Noam Chomsky
  • Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance – Christine Fair and Peter Chalk
  • Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance – Noam Chomsky
  • America’s ‘War on Terrorism’ – Michel Chossudovsky
  • Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300– John Coleman
  • New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism – Barry Cooper
  • Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces – James Crabtree
  • New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 – David Ray Griffin
  • Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD – CR Haines
  • The Secret Teachings of All Ages – Manly Hall
  • Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century –Bev Harris
  • The US and Vietnam 1787–1941 –Robert Hopkins Miller
  • Military Intelligence Blunders – John Hughes-Wilson
  • A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam – IA Ibrahim
  • International Relations Theory and the Asia-PacificJohn Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano
  • The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers – Paul Kennedy
  • In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure –Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim
  • The 2030 Spike –Colin Mason
  • America’s Strategic Blunders – Willard Matthias
  • Secrets of the Federal Reserve – Eustace Mullins
  • Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century – Michael O’Hanlon
  • Confessions of an Economic Hit Man – John Perkins
  • The Best Democracy Money Can Buy –Greg Palast
  • Bounding the Global War on Terror –Jeffrey Record
  • Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007 – Hanna Rogan
  • Crossing the Rubicon – Michael Ruppert
  • Imperial Hubris – Michael Scheuer
  • Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions – Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson
  • The Taking of America 1-2-3 – Richard Sprague
  • Bloodlines of the Illuminati Fritz Springmeier
  • The Best Enemy Money Can Buy – Anthony Sutton
  • Oxford History of Modern WarCharles Townsend
  • Obama’s Wars – Bob Woodward

/ Źródło: Independent

