Jakie książki czytał bin Laden? Lista lektur znalezionych w domu lidera Al-Kaidy

„Powiedz mi co czytasz, a powiem Ci kim jesteś” – w myśl tej zasady dziennikarz Alex Johnson opublikował na łamach Independent listę anglojęzycznych książek znalezionych w ostatniej kryjówce Osamy bin Ladena.
Co żołnierze Navy Seals znaleźli na półkach w kryjówce Osamy bin Ladena w 2011 roku? Wśród anglojęzycznych tytułów znalazły się publikacje cenionych analityków pokroju Noama Chomsky'ego czy Grega Palasta. Wiele z dzieł czytanych przez lidera Al-Kaidy koncentrowało się na poważnej polityce i prawie. Dużą grupę lektur terrorysty stanowiły książki opisujące różnego rodzaju teorie spiskowe: m.in. o Iluminatach rządzących w Białym Domu oraz sugerujące, że zamachów z 11 września dokonał amerykański rząd.
Poniżej lista anglojęzycznych książek znalezionych w domu bin Ladena w Pakistanie:
- Handbook of International Law – Anthony Aust
- Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies – Cheryl Benard
- Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II – William Blum
- Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower – William Blum
- Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies – Noam Chomsky
- Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance – Christine Fair and Peter Chalk
- Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance – Noam Chomsky
- America’s ‘War on Terrorism’ – Michel Chossudovsky
- Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300– John Coleman
- New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism – Barry Cooper
- Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces – James Crabtree
- New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 – David Ray Griffin
- Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD – CR Haines
- The Secret Teachings of All Ages – Manly Hall
- Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century –Bev Harris
- The US and Vietnam 1787–1941 –Robert Hopkins Miller
- Military Intelligence Blunders – John Hughes-Wilson
- A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam – IA Ibrahim
- International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific– John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano
- The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers – Paul Kennedy
- In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure –Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim
- The 2030 Spike –Colin Mason
- America’s Strategic Blunders – Willard Matthias
- Secrets of the Federal Reserve – Eustace Mullins
- Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century – Michael O’Hanlon
- Confessions of an Economic Hit Man – John Perkins
- The Best Democracy Money Can Buy –Greg Palast
- Bounding the Global War on Terror –Jeffrey Record
- Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007 – Hanna Rogan
- Crossing the Rubicon – Michael Ruppert
- Imperial Hubris – Michael Scheuer
- Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions – Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson
- The Taking of America 1-2-3 – Richard Sprague
- Bloodlines of the Illuminati – Fritz Springmeier
- The Best Enemy Money Can Buy – Anthony Sutton
- Oxford History of Modern War– Charles Townsend
- Obama’s Wars – Bob Woodward
/ Źródło: Independent
