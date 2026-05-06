QUIZ maturalny.
Czy zdałbyś egzamin z angielskiego?
Sprawdź swoją wiedzę!
Twój wynik:
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1 / 10 Przeczytaj tekst i dobierz właściwy nagłówek:
In the 19th century, tea from China became so popular in England that most families drank it at least twice a day. To be on regular sale in English shops, it had to be transported quickly from China, and in huge quantities. To achieve this aim, special ships, called clippers, were constructed. These were very fast sailing ships, and one of them was the Cutty Sark.
How did the ship become a tourist attraction?
Why was the ship called the cutty sark?
What contest did the ship take part in?
Why did the ship stop carrying tea?
Which records did the ship break?
Why were clippers built?
2 / 10 Przeczytaj tekst i dobierz właściwy nagłówek:
The Cutty Sark was famous for its speed, and every year it competed in the “tea race”. This was a challenge to see which clipper could transport a cargo of fresh tea from China to
England in the shortest time. The British public was fascinated by these races, so the newspapers gave daily reports on the ships’ progress. The Cutty Sark was never the first to cross the finishing line, but it was always among the leaders.
How did the ship become a tourist attraction?
Why was the ship called the cutty sark?
What contest did the ship take part in?
Why did the ship stop carrying tea?
Which records did the ship break?
Why were clippers built?
3 / 10 Przeczytaj tekst i dobierz właściwy nagłówek:
In 1869, the same year that the Cutty Sark was built, the Suez Canal, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, was opened. It created a much shorter route to the Far
East. However, clippers, such as the Cutty Sark, could not use it as they depended on strong ocean winds. Around the same time, a new type of ship, the steamship, began to transport
tea and by the late 1870s, the Cutty Sark, along with the other clippers, had been pushed out of the tea business.
How did the ship become a tourist attraction?
Why was the ship called the cutty sark?
What contest did the ship take part in?
Why did the ship stop carrying tea?
Which records did the ship break?
Why were clippers built?
4 / 10 Uzupełnij poniższy dialog:
Would you like to go cycling with me tomorrow?
Y: Sure! When exactly?
X: _____ I’m free all day
For as long as you wish
Whenever you want
Every now and then
5 / 10 Spośród podanych opcji wybierz tę, która najlepiej oddaje sens wyróżnionego fragmentu zdania:
I LAST TALKED TO MARY during our graduation ceremony.
I never talked to Mary before
I haven’t talked to Mary since
I didn’t talk to Mary at
6 / 10 Uzupełnij poniższy dialog:
I’ve found these two dresses that suit me, but I can’t afford to buy both of them. _____
Y: In my opinion, the blue one is much better.
Which one do you have to choose?
Which one would you choose?
Which one was chosen?
7 / 10 Spośród podanych opcji wybierz tę, która najlepiej oddaje sens wyróżnionego fragmentu zdania:
Press the yellow button IN ORDER TO get a ticket.
unless you need to
as soon as you
if you want to
8 / 10 Uzupełnij poniższy dialog:
X: How many chairs do we have in the living room for the guests?
Y: _____
X: So I’ll bring some more from the garage.
Plenty, in my opinion.
Enough, I think.
Too few, I’m afraid.
9 / 10 Spośród podanych opcji wybierz tę, która najlepiej oddaje sens wyróżnionego fragmentu zdania:
The way he behaved MADE ME ANGRY.
annoyed me
confused me
entertained me
10 / 10 Spośród podanych opcji wybierz tę, która najlepiej oddaje sens wyróżnionego fragmentu zdania:
It HARDLY EVER RAINS in this part of the country.
It often rains heavily
There is some rain
Rain is very rare
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