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In the 19th century, tea from China became so popular in England that most families drank it at least twice a day. To be on regular sale in English shops, it had to be transported quickly from China, and in huge quantities. To achieve this aim, special ships, called clippers, were constructed. These were very fast sailing ships, and one of them was the Cutty Sark.

How did the ship become a tourist attraction?

Why was the ship called the cutty sark?

What contest did the ship take part in?

Why did the ship stop carrying tea?

Which records did the ship break?

Why were clippers built?